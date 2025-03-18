Check out the stunning art of South of Midnight

HQ

We've written several times before about the beautiful design of the upcoming Compulsion adventure South of Midnight, which tells a story based on folklore from the American Deep South. Filled with confidence over their beautiful game, the developers have now shared - via Bluesky - a closer look at some of the strange creatures the heroine Hazel will encounter, writing:

"Artwork outta this world. From chatty mudcats to massive river monsters, Hazel will encounter a unique cast of unusual creatures and cryptids on her journey where folklore meets reality in South of Midnight, arriving April 8, 2025."

They've also been kind enough to split the image into several parts for you to better check out their creations (painted by concept artist João Bragato) and you can find it all below.

April 8th is the premiere for PC and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass), and of course you will be able to read the review here on Gamereactor.