Check out the Street Fighter skins for PUBG: Battlegrounds

In the beginning of this week, we reported that PUBG: Battlegrounds was getting a Street Fighter 6 collaboration with cosmetic items making your character look like an iconic Capcom fighter.

Now we've gotten a better look at these skins and can reveal that we're getting Cammy, Luke, Ryu and two versions of Chun Li. You will be able to purchase them starting July 26 and they will remain available up until September 20. All this is a part of something called Survivor Summerfest which also includes plenty of fun like extra playlists, items to win and so on.

Check it out below to see what the Street Fighter skins look like.