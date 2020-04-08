Cookies

Grounded

Check out the story trailer for Grounded

Obsidian's next game featured during last night's Inside Xbox, and you can see it in action here.

Obsidian is mainly known for its RPGs, and many were, therefore, a little disappointed when Grounded (think Honey, I Shrunk the Kids - The Video Game) was announced last year and only the multiplayer side of things was revealed. However, the game has a story mode as well, and those of you who wish to survive as a little kid in a big, big world can totally do that too.

After Inside Xbox yesterday, Obsidian demonstrated the single-player portion of the game, and we have that trailer in all its glory, prepared for your viewing pleasure below. During the presentation, it was also confirmed that Grounded will be releasing as part of the Game Preview program on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass PC, and on Steam Early Access on July 28.

Something to look forward to perhaps?

Grounded

