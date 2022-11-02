Check out the story behind Lamborghini in new Frank Grillo movie

HQ

There are various films and stories in the works right now that each tell versions of Enzo Ferrari's life. But, what about the man who rivalled Enzo, the very individual who created a luxurious Italian supercar that to this day is one of Ferrari's closest competitors? Well that story is being told later this month in the movie Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend.

The movie, which is being produced by Lionsgate sees Frank Grillo starring as the titular icon, and sees a cast of lesser well known individuals taking on the roles of supporting characters, including Gabriel Byrne as Enzo himself.

The story synopsis states, "this thrilling, high-speed biopic tells the story of genius auto inventor Ferruccio Lamborghini. All his life Ferruccio has dreamed of beating his longtime rival Enzo Ferrari - and the upcoming Geneva grand prix could be his chance to blow past Ferrari for good. But can Ferruccio get his untested vehicle prepped for victory with the competition just months away? The race is on!"

The movie will debut in cinemas and on digital and demand services on November 18, 2022, and you can catch the trailer below.