Check out the star-studded cast of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at work

Now that we've met the various members of the Expedition in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it is time to see the people behind the voices. We've known about the voice cast for some time, but in this new Behind the Voices featurette we get to see them at work.

We get more of a look at Ben Starr, who plays the mysterious Verso, but unfortunately don't get anymore details on who or what his character is, as the developers at Sandfall Interactive are remaining quiet on that front. We also get some information on Maelle, Sciel, Monoco, Lune, and Esquie from their respective voice actors.

With talent from Baldur's Gate III, Good Omens, The Sandman, The Old Guard, and more, the voice cast for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is very stacked, and while they don't appear in the video below, Andy Serkis and Charlie Cox are also in the game. Perhaps the biggest challenge for all these English actors, though, is getting them to use certain French words like merde and putain, which the developers had to assist with.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 releases for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on the 24th of April.