Balan Wonderworld

Check out the spectacular world of Balan Wonderworld

The Sonic the Hedgehog co-creators are developing this new project.

A game called Balan Wonderworld does of course indicate that it will have a wonderworld. And since it is being developed by the same people (Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima) that originally gave us Sonic the Hedgehog for Mega Drive - we have faith in this project.

In a new Japanese trailer called Spectacular Trailer, we get to take a closer look at the actual world with a couple of bosses, places to explore and so on. We cannot help but think that it reminds us of Nights: Into Dreams for Sega Saturn to some extent, which maybe isn't that surprising considering that it was a Yuji Naka game as well.

Take a look above. Balan Wonderworlds launches on March 26 to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

Balan Wonderworld

