Check out the spectacular Love, Death & Robots trailer

On 15 May, it's finally time to dive deep into the new season of Love, Death & Robots. A series that has historically offered incomparably fine entertainment in the form of equal parts eye candy, hyper-violence and thought-provoking stories.

The new season promises ten new, equally visually spectacular episodes, mixing sci-fi, horror, satire and madness. Highlights include David Fincher's 'Can't Stop', which sees the Red Hot Chili Peppers transformed into puppets in a surreal tribute to their 2003 concert. Other episodes include dinosaur gladiators, a cat bent on taking over the world, and mutants riding massive lizards.

In short, Love, Death & Robots looks set to continue to impress, both creatively and visually. Check out the trailer below.