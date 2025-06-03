Check out the spectacular combat of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

HQ

Sega is obviously very happy with its upcoming title Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, which will be a comeback for the series after a long absence. Lately we've been bombarded with new trailers - but since we love ninja action, it's not like we're complaining.

Now we have a new video, and this time the focus is on what is perhaps the most important thing: the combat. A ninja game obviously needs to feel smooth and at the same time have a decent challenge so you can feel really skilled when you're slaying opponents en masse.

Naturally, you don't want to miss this, so check out the trailer below and on August 29, it's premiere day for the entire battery with PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.