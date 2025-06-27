Check out the Sonic Prime Character Pack for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

The concept of pre-order bonuses is not always appreciated by gamers because it means that you are encouraged to buy the pig in the poke. After all, it's not much fun to buy a crappy game for £70 / €80 just to get a green hat, a floss emoji and a tartan skin for your knife.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds doesn't seem to have any of that, but it does have an extra bonus for those who buy the more expensive version of the game, namely the Sonic Prime Character Pack. Fortunately, it looks well made and includes Nine, Rusty Rose and Dread - and you can check out what they look like in the Threads post below.

These are included if you buy the Season Pass for the game, or opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds releases on September 25 for the full battery of PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.