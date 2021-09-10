Check out the some top tech in our latest Quick Looks

HQ

It's been another busy week in the games industry in terms of new announcements and reveals, but we at Gamereactor haven't forgotten about the tech industry, as we've published a bunch of new Quick Looks, giving you a better glimpse at a whole range of new and upcoming gadgets. If you haven't seen them all yet, make sure to check out the latest Quick Looks below.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

"This laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core and sports a GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card."

Honor MagicBook 15

"The latest laptop from Honor features an ultra-lightweight design and comes with an AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor."

Logitech MK850

"Designed with comfort and productivity at the forefront, this keyboard and mouse combination is built for seamless multi-tasking."

Apple AirTag

"These handy little gadgets keep tabs on your items and feeds information about their location back to your Apple devices."

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

"This behemoth of a gaming monitor offers a 49" DQHD curved display that operates at a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time."