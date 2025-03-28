Check out the second trailer for MindsEye, which confirms June release date

HQ

IO Interactive and studio Build A Rocket Boy has unveiled a new teaser trailer for their sci-fi thriller MindsEye. This new trailer focuses on the game's story and is called "Welcome to Redrock", a town set in the desert in the near future where technology dominates every aspect of life, automatons perform most tasks and everything is connected to a single algorithm that controls everything inorganic.

"We can't wait for players to dive into MindsEye, a meticulously designed game with a thought-provoking story, where technology and ambition clash and unleash their inevitable consequences," said Leslie Benzies, director of MindsEye.

The press release also confirmed that MindsEye will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on June 10, 2025, at a price of 59.99 euros. Those who want to pre-order the game from this point onwards will get some pre-order bonuses, pictured below.

Finally, Build A Rocket Boy has told us that MindEye will have post-release content confirmed and provided through Arcadia, Build A Rocket Boy's creation and distribution tool. This platform allows for the rapid development of AAA content, facilitating the creation and delivery of new game experiences on an ongoing basis. If you were thinking of some "artificial" content creation system, you're wrong, as this is an asset library and official authoring and editing tool, designed for players to create their own in-game content and share it with the community.

