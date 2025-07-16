English
League of Legends

Check out the schedule for the opening day of League of Legends action at the Esports World Cup

12 of the best teams from around the world are in attendance, many after just wrapping up their MSI 2025 run.

It has been a busy summer for many of the best League of Legends teams around the world, as the Mid-Season Invitational has just concluded after several weeks of competition in Canada. Now, many of these teams have travelled to Saudi Arabia to feature in the Esports World Cup and the tournament where millions of dollars are on the line. This event runs this week and will conclude in the weekend, but the group stage starts today, and you can see the various initial matchups and group arrangements below.

It's worth noting that each group has a double-elimination bracket, meaning the first match-ups will see winners advancing to a qualification match, losers falling into an elimination bracket where every game could be their last, and ultimately being structured in such a way that only two of the four teams will progress beyond the group.

Group A:


  • FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

  • G2 Esports vs. Furia

Group B:


  • CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Hanwha Life

  • Movistar KOI vs. GAM Esports

The best of the best teams are already waiting in the playoffs bracket too, meaning the four teams who advance from the groups will be seeded against either Gen.G Esports, Bilibili Gaming, AG.AL, or T1.

Who do you think will come out on top at the Esports World Cup event?

League of Legends

