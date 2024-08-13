Check out the scary teaser trailer for The Monkey

The date for the Stephen King film adaptation The Monkey has finally been set, and all of us who thirst for horror can now start the countdown to February 21st when the film opens in theatres.

The Monkey takes its inspiration from Stephen King's story of the same name, and the film adaptation is the work of none other than Oz Perkins, the same person who was also responsible for the acclaimed Longlegs.

"The Monkey" follows twin brothers Bill and Hall (both played by James), who find their father's old money toy in their childhood home's attic. Once a series of gruesome deaths begin, the brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it kills again.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Is The Monkey something you'd like to see?