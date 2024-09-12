Check out the scary Ravager from South of Midnight

HQ

During this summer's Xbox Games Showcase, we finally got a better look at Compulsion Games' next title, a project Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer himself has been hyping extensively.

South of Midnight looks to be a swamp adventure with a very peculiar design, set in a fictional and seemingly magical version of the American Deep South, complete with a story based on folklore. Although we haven't seen much of the gameplay yet, the developers continue to slowly introduce new things via Instagram, and have now shown off the enemy Ravager:

"Introducing the Ravager-South of Midnight's melee-type haint and your most frequent foe. These specters are relentless and ready to close the distance with chilling speed, so stay on your toes!"

Sounds exciting. Check out the Ravager post below. South of Midnight will be released next year for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.