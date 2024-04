HQ

With only one day to go until the release of Sand Land, Bandai Namco has now shared the launch trailer for action-packed, colorful and entertaining adventure - based on the Akira Toriyama manga with the same name.

Yesterday, we finally got to share our impressions, and we mostly like what the title has to offer with vehicular battles, major boss fights, races, side-quests, exploring and a whole lot more. Check out the trailer below as well to get a good impression of what it has to offer.