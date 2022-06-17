Check out the roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Mercenaries of Fortune

HQ

Activision has published the roadmap for the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard content. Known as Season Four Mercenaries of Fortune, as we recently reported on, this will see the inclusion of a new Rebirth Island map, which is called Fortune's Keep, but will also add a variety of other changes to Caldera and bring other additions to Vanguard.

For Caldera, we can expect the Storage Town point of interest from Verdansk to be added to the game, as well as a variety of other micro POIs. There will also be Mercenary Vaults to find and loot, and overall less vegetation across the map. We can also expect ATMs, an armoured SUV vehicle, a few different game modes and more to arrive with the season.

As for Vanguard, the big points revolve around the new multiplayer maps: USS Texas 1945 and Desolation, and also the new or rather returning Zombies map Shi No Numa, which itself will boast a new Pack-A-Punch camo, a new narrative and quest, more story intel and more.

Both games will also get a variety of new Operators and cosmetics over the season, plus three new weapons: the Marco 5, the UGM-8, and the Vargo-S. Take a look at the full roadmap below, as well as the cinematic trailer for the season, and look to play it all on June 22.