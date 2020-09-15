Check out the retail box for Xbox Series S

You're watching Advertisements

Last week, we got to take a look at the retail box for Xbox Series X after a French online store added it. Now several sources, the insider Wario64 included, have shared an image of the retail box for Xbox Series S as well.

As you might expect, it is whiter and also sort of reminds us of how the original retail box looked like for Xbox 360 back in the day. Maybe on purpose, considering how popular it was. Take a look below. What do you think of this design?