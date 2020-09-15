Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Check out the retail box for Xbox Series S

Here's what to expect on store shelves when the console launches this November.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last week, we got to take a look at the retail box for Xbox Series X after a French online store added it. Now several sources, the insider Wario64 included, have shared an image of the retail box for Xbox Series S as well.

As you might expect, it is whiter and also sort of reminds us of how the original retail box looked like for Xbox 360 back in the day. Maybe on purpose, considering how popular it was. Take a look below. What do you think of this design?

Check out the retail box for Xbox Series S


Loading next content