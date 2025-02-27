Check out the quirky Woodo story in new trailer

Building things in games is something we've done before, but actually physically building the story is still pretty unusual. But that's exactly what we're going to get to do in Woodo, a game that was shown during the ID@Xbox Showcase this week.

In conjunction with this, we got to check out a story trailer that explains and shows the underlying premise that is Woodo, which the developers themselves describe as having you "build the story by literally building the world, pulling 3D objects from your menus to fill a scene, revealing more of the tale of main characters Foxy and Ben as you go".

Does that sound odd? Well, it is. Check out the trailer below. Woodo will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox later this year.