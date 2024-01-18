Check out the presentation for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

HQ

A couple of hours ago, it was time for Microsoft to present Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and although the most important thing came in the form of a requested release date, the presentation itself offered a lot to be interested in.

Ninja Theory had invited us fans to their office in Cambridge, and in addition to a lot of gameplay clips, we also got to learn more about the vision behind the adventure. For example, our main character has grown considerably from the last time we saw her, and she has dealt with her mental difficulties in a way that makes her less sensitive to visions and psychological problems. Her challenges still remain, of course, and Ninja Theory has once again chosen to consult experts on the subject as well as real people's experiences from when they have been under psychosis to paint as real a picture as possible.

In addition to this, there was again a big focus on the great graphics, exciting environments and some action sequences, and we recommend you to check out the 8-minute presentation in its entirety below.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is set to launch on May 21 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it will be a day 1-title for Game Pass.