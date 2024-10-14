Check out the poster for the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey

HQ

With Longlegs, Osgood Perkins gave us one of the creepiest films of the year, and early next year, the star director returns with his next project. This time, it's an adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey—the story of two brothers who discover an old toy monkey in the attic.

Soon, mysterious deaths begin to occur, and the brothers start connecting the dots to the seemingly insignificant toy monkey, which harbors a dark secret.

The Monkey premieres in theaters on February 21st, and hopefully, Perkins will once again manage to terrify us. You can already check out the film's poster below.

