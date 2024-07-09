Check out the poster for Gladiator 2

Today we can finally expect to see a first trailer for the upcoming Gladiator 2, the sequel to Ridley Scott's beloved, brutal saga of Maximus and his quest for justice.

The sequel is said to centre on Lucius, the son of Lucilla and how he is forced to face the threat of savage conquerors as an adult.

A first poster has just been released and you can check it out below. In addition to Paul Mescal who plays the lead role of Lucius, we can also expect to see performances from (among others) Denzel Washington, Fred Hechinger and Pedro Pascal.

Gladiator 2 is scheduled to open in cinemas on November 22.

What do you think of Gladiator 2, are you looking forward to the film?