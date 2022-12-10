Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Check out the poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The movie will debut in theatres in April.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Paramount Pictures is continuing to tease and highlight its upcoming fantasy adventure movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and the latest part of this process comes in the release of the film's official poster.

On the poster, we get to see a bunch of the leading stars as their respective characters, including Chris Pine as the Bard, Michelle Rodriguez as the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as the Paladin, Justice Smith as the Sorcerer, Sophia Lillis as the Druid, and Hugh Grant as the Rogue.

As for when the movie will premiere, it will land in cinemas on April 3, 2023 for those in the UK, and if you haven't already, you can catch the trailer below.

HQ
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Related texts



Loading next content