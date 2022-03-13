Check out the Polestar 2 electric vehicle in our latest Quick Look

HQ

If you're an avid fan of our Quick Look video series, you'll know that we tend to check out the latest technology and gadgets, and give some brief, often initial thoughts on them. For the most part, we focus on computers and laptops, phones, gaming hardware and peripherals, and various other pieces of hardware, which is exactly what makes our latest Quick Look all the more exciting.

We've managed to get the chance to spend some time with and to take a look at the Polestar 2 electric vehicle, a car that as its description states, has a "minimalist design" but "powerful performance.

You can watch the Quick Look below, where our own Magnus tells all about the core features of the car, as well as showing off some of the technology that powers the dashboard and the in-car operating system.