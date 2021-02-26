Check out the photo mode in Balan Wonderworld

You're watching Advertisements

A proper photo mode is about to become something almost mandatory in games, as some people like to get a nice screenshot for social media to show what they are playing, while others like to just take great photos. Balan Wonderworld is no different and does also sport a photo mode, and now we've got a whole bunch of examples of what this might look like with stickers, angles, frames and so on.

Check them all out below. A demo of Balan Wonderworld is already released if you feel like trying it out, and it launches March 26 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.