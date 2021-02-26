Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Balan Wonderworld

Check out the photo mode in Balan Wonderworld

The game is still set to launch on March 26.

A proper photo mode is about to become something almost mandatory in games, as some people like to get a nice screenshot for social media to show what they are playing, while others like to just take great photos. Balan Wonderworld is no different and does also sport a photo mode, and now we've got a whole bunch of examples of what this might look like with stickers, angles, frames and so on.

Check them all out below. A demo of Balan Wonderworld is already released if you feel like trying it out, and it launches March 26 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

