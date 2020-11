You're watching Advertisements

This February marks the release of Gal Gun Returns, a remaster of the original game Gal Gun, for PC, Switch and Xbox One. Now the developer Inti Creates and the publisher Pqube has released the opening movie for the game, which includes an almost unbearably catchy theme song performed by Haruka Miyake (who is also one of the lead voice actors in the game).

You can check it out above, it really doesn't get a whole lot more Japanese than this.