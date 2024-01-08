Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Reload

Check out the opening movie for Persona 3 Reload

This is what we can expect when the game arrives in early February.

We're actually less than a month away from finally getting more Persona, although not a new game but rather a remake of one of the most beloved installations in the long running series. We are off course talking about Persona 3 Reload which, judging from earlier trailers, seems to bring back everything we loved but with quality-of-life improvements and modern graphics.

If you are new to the Persona universe or just want to get a better understandning of what kind of adventure this is, then you should absolutely check out the opening animation below. It just oozes of charm.

Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 2. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.

Persona 3 Reload

