Check out the opening movie for Persona 3 Reload

We're actually less than a month away from finally getting more Persona, although not a new game but rather a remake of one of the most beloved installations in the long running series. We are off course talking about Persona 3 Reload which, judging from earlier trailers, seems to bring back everything we loved but with quality-of-life improvements and modern graphics.

If you are new to the Persona universe or just want to get a better understandning of what kind of adventure this is, then you should absolutely check out the opening animation below. It just oozes of charm.

Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 2. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.