Check out the opening movie for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined

In less than a month's time, the anticipated latest Dragon Quest remake will arrive on PC and consoles, as Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will debut on February 5. With a 3D design that steps away from the HD-2D visuals of the recent remakes of the first three games, we recently had a chance to play the opening portion of the game and were rather impressed.

Very soon, you'll be able to get an early taste of the game too, as from January 7 a demo will be made available wherein the opening portion of the game will be playable, with the added bonus that any progress you make will carry over to the full game should you decide to snag a copy come launch.

In that demo build, you'll also be treated to the updated opening movie for the game, and with that being the case, Square Enix has decided to simply share this video with all fans by publishing it worldwide. You can see the video below for a taste of what the wider adventure will offer.

Do you intend to play Dragon Quest VII Reimagined next month? Don't forget that this is the 40th anniversary year for the series and creator Yuji Horii seems to have plenty planned.