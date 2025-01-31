Check out the opening credits for Netflix's Devil May Cry series

HQ

We've been hearing about this project for years, since 2018 to be exact, but this year Netflix's Devil May Cry series will finally premiere. As the name so clearly suggests, the series is based on Capcom's beloved action franchise, and April 3 is the premiere date.

We've now got the first trailer for the series, where we get to check out the intro sequence (which does not reveal a whole lot, to be honest) complete with music from Limp Bizkit. Check it out below and let us know your first impressions in the comments section.