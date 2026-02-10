Check out the Opening Cinematic for Mario Tennis Fever

HQ

February 12 marks the premiere of Mario Tennis Fever, developed by Camelot Software Planning and released exclusively for Switch 2. Just last week, we shared our impressions of the game after testing it during a visit to Nintendo, and you can read what we thought here.

It has a bunch of different game modes to check out, as well as tons of Fever Rackets, which can really change things up. Plus, there's a campaign to play through, where Mario and his friends from the Mushroom Kingdom have been turned into kids, so they've lost their tennis skills (which, in all honesty, doesn't sound like the biggest problem in that scenario).

Above all, however, it's about playing tennis. Either alone, with or against a friend, or in tough doubles matches for four people. Nintendo has now released the game's opening sequence, which you can check out below.

What are your hopes for this game?