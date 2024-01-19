Check out the OnePlus 12 in our latest Quick Look

HQ

Next week, OnePlus will be launching the new OnePlus 12 smartphone and the OnePlus Buds 3 earphones. Ahead of that event, which is slated for January 23 at 2PM GMT / 3PM CET, we've been lucky enough to get our hands on the latest OnePlus phone to share with you an early look at it.

That's right, on the latest episode of Quick Look, our very own Magnus has presented a glimpse at the OnePlus 12, where he also shared a few different facts and thoughts about the device, from an initial perspective.

With the OnePlus 12 boasting a more powerful processor, a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, an improved camera, better cooling, faster wireless charging, and more, you can catch the video below to see if this should be your next smartphone.