Check out the OnePlus 11 on the latest episode of Quick Look

As various manufacturers get ahead of the curve and have been announcing and subsequently releasing the latest smartphones in their 2023 line-ups, we've had the chance to check a few out recently.

Previously, we got our mitts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and now we're shifting our focus to the OnePlus 11, which is the tech company's latest flagship effort.

Sporting a Gen 2 SnapDragon 8 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a camera that has been co-developed by Hasselblad, and a display that operates at up to 120Hz at 2K quality on an AMOLED system, this device has lots to unpack.

And this is precisely why we've dedicated the latest episode of Quick Look to the OnePlus 11, where our very own Magnus shares some brief facts and thoughts about the device. Catch that video below.