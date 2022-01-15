Cookies

Check out the official trailer for the Fresh Prince reboot

It starts airing on February 13.

The tone is a whole lot different, even though the concept of a troubled Philadelphia kid moving to his rich relatives in Bel-Air is the same. Here's the official trailer for the reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, just called Bel-Air when it premieres on February 13.

Jabari Banks plays the role of Will Smith, and it actually looks really interesting and more real this time, making it a more interesting reboot than just doing the whole story a second time. The show has already been renewed for a second season, so it seems like the expectations for this one is pretty high.

Will Smith is also involved in the production and says that it's a "retelling of the story that's always been so close to my heart". Check out the brand new trailer below.

