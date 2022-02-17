Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Check out the official trailer for The Boys: Diabolical

The series lands on Prime Video on March 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're only a few weeks away from being able to check out the animated series set in Amazon Prime Video's mature The Boys universe, as The Boys: Diabolical is set to debut on the streamer on March 4.

Featuring eight unique stories with unique creators and cast members, and each telling a different seemingly hilarious tale, the show is set to capitalise on the adult-themes that The Boys has really coined over its first two seasons. While you won't have to wait long to check it out for yourself, the most recent full trailer gives us a look at what the series will be serving up in even greater detail.

Be sure to watch the latest trailer below, and also let us know whether you're excited for this animated production.

HQ
Check out the official trailer for The Boys: Diabolical


Loading next content