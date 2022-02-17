Check out the official trailer for The Boys: Diabolical

HQ

We're only a few weeks away from being able to check out the animated series set in Amazon Prime Video's mature The Boys universe, as The Boys: Diabolical is set to debut on the streamer on March 4.

Featuring eight unique stories with unique creators and cast members, and each telling a different seemingly hilarious tale, the show is set to capitalise on the adult-themes that The Boys has really coined over its first two seasons. While you won't have to wait long to check it out for yourself, the most recent full trailer gives us a look at what the series will be serving up in even greater detail.

Be sure to watch the latest trailer below, and also let us know whether you're excited for this animated production.