Check out the official movie poster for Superman

Later today, the first real trailer for this summer's blockbuster Superman will be released, where previously we've only seen teasers. This means we'll get a better look at what's to come and maybe a hint of the story. But in the meantime, we can now check out the new Superman thoroughly.

The official movie poster has been released and thanks to it, we can now scrutinize David Corenswet in the role of perhaps the kindest and most powerful superhero of them all. We also get a good look at the costume, designed by three-time Oscar nominee Judianna Makovsky (whose credits include Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, The Hunger Games, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame and more).

We'll be back later today when the trailer is released, but in the meantime you can find the poster below.