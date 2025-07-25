English
Masters of the Universe

Check out the official logo for Masters of The Universe

Yeah, we know this isn't exactly the trailer we were hoping for, but beggars can't be chosers.

Amazon and MGM Studios are continuing to work on the upcoming film adaptation of Masters of the Universe, in which we follow Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man in his battle against the evil Skeletor.

Recently, numerous images from the filming have been leaked, but so far we have not seen a trailer. Weare still waiting for that, but a short video has now been released presenting the official logo, which you can see below.

To make things even better, the film is being featured at San Diego Comic-Con, where film props are on display, giving us a glimpse of the style. Check it out in the Instagram post here.

The film will premiere in theaters on June 5 next year. Considering that Amazon MGM Studios is behind the production, it will likely be released on Prime Video shortly thereafter.

Masters of the Universe

