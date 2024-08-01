Check out the new Xbox Sky Cipher Wireless Controller

HQ

Blue transparent plastic, yes, it's almost as if we're back at the end of the happy 90s. A period that famously gave us all sorts of technology products in transparent, "juicy" colours. For those who don't remember the Funtastic collection from Nintendo. Or Apple with their iMacs for that matter.

A tradition that the Sky Cipher Wireless Controller proudly continues, with blue transparent outer casing, grips covered in rubber and metallic blue accent colours. Fresh, for sure, and unfortunately also only available for a limited time. So if you want to snag one of these, you'd better hurry as they have a tendency to sell out quickly.

The controller is available for pre-booking on the US Amazon site right now for $70, however, whether it will arrive over here is still unclear.

Fancy the Sky Cipher controller?