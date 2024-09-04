Check out the new world Concordia from Mario & Luigi: Brothership

HQ

In the upcoming Mario and Luigi: Brothership, we leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind, at least for now, and travel to the island kingdom of Concordia. So, what does this world actually look like?

That's exactly the question Nintendo wants to answer in a new trailer they call Greetings from Concordia. While much looks familiar - a classic green lush world, a fire world, an ice world, and so on - it's clear that there's also a lot that's different.

Check out the video to see what you'll have to explore when Mario and Luigi: Brothership releases exclusively for Switch on November 7.