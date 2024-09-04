English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Check out the new world Concordia from Mario & Luigi: Brothership

The world looks similar, but it's definitely not the same.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In the upcoming Mario and Luigi: Brothership, we leave the Mushroom Kingdom behind, at least for now, and travel to the island kingdom of Concordia. So, what does this world actually look like?

That's exactly the question Nintendo wants to answer in a new trailer they call Greetings from Concordia. While much looks familiar - a classic green lush world, a fire world, an ice world, and so on - it's clear that there's also a lot that's different.

Check out the video to see what you'll have to explore when Mario and Luigi: Brothership releases exclusively for Switch on November 7.

HQ
Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Related texts



Loading next content