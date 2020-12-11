Check out the new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer

You're watching Advertisements

The Swedish Studio Fatshark is currently working on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a game in the same vein as Warhammer: Vermintide 2 but set in the sci-fi universe of Warhammer 40K. This means a bigger focus on ranged weapons, but also close combat tools that would make Marcus Fenix (of Gears of War fame) green from envy, something we get to take a look at in the video below with Chain Swords and Power Hammers.

The fighting is of course between the Imperium and Chaos factions, and we get to see four available characters (there were five in Vermintide 2, so there might be more here as well). The environments seems to be a lot darker and more gothic as well, something we believe the steampunk fans will appreciate.

The game launches for PC and Xbox Series S/X next year, and seems like good co-op fun. Take a look for yourself below and visit the official homepage for more information.