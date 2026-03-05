Check out the new trailer for Tom Hanks' World War II documentary

HQ

The History Channel just released a trailer for its upcoming 20-part series "World War II with Tom Hanks," set to premiere on May 25. The documentary promises to explore "new dimensions of the conflict," from the pivotal decisions that shaped battlefields to the hidden networks sustaining the war effort, and the lasting aftershocks that still affect the world today.

Hanks' narration sets the tone: "For six dark years, the world was on fire." The series goes beyond the familiar landmarks of the war, tracing its roots to the 1920s and 1930s (from German beer halls to events in Manchuria, Abyssinia, and Spain) highlighting how the seeds of global conflict were sown long before tanks rolled into Poland. With over 20 hours of footage, "World War II with Tom Hanks" aims to provide a thorough and insightful retelling of history's most destructive war, and if you want to learn more, be sure to check out the trailer below...