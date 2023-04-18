Check out the new trailer for the Stephen King film adaptation of The Boogeyman

HQ

With less than two months to go until release, 20th Century Studios is now lifting the lid on their latest Stephen King adaptation of The Boogeyman and offering a wonderfully creepy little trailer. Apparently, the film was initially only supposed to be released on streaming, but after a bunch of incredibly successful test screenings, now 20th Century is aiming for a large-scale cinema premiere for the horror film.

The script has been written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who previously worked on A Quite Place with input from both Malignant veteran Akela Cooper and Mark Heyman from Black Swan. In short, it bodes well and in The Boogeyman we will follow in the footsteps of a 16-year-old and her younger sister as they try to deal with the trauma of their mother's death.

What do you think, does this film look promising?