Check out the new N7 B850 AMD motherboard from NZXT

At Gamescom, it's not only upcoming releases and future promises for the coming years in gaming that are on show. The German trade fair is expanding year after year with more and more space for the technologies and hardware that bring those games to life and support them.

NZXT, components and peripherals for PC gaming-focused company, was present at Gamescom 25, and announced a new motherboard optimised and designed for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors based on the Zen 5 architecture. It is the N7 B850 motherboard, which becomes the base on which to build any AMD computer today.

In addition to AMD's signature clean, streamlined design, the AMD N7 B850 combines support for DDR 5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 ports with advanced thermal performance. Proof of this is, for example, the heatsink built into one of the board's three integrated M.2 slots.

The AM5 socket supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 series processors, and four DDR5 DIMM slots for up to 256 GB of RAM. The PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slot is intended for next-generation GPUs, plus two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots for high-speed add-in cards.

The NZXT N7 B850 AMD is compatible with NXZT's RGB connectors and fans, and is compatible with NXZT CAM software. You can find it now in both black and white at regular retail outlets with an RRP of 319.99 euros. Take a look at the images below.