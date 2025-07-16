Check out the new movie poster for Mortal Kombat 2

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 unfortunately seems to have become something of a disappointment for Netherrealm and Warner who recently pulled the plug on all future DLC for the fighting game. But we won't have to wait for the next game in the series to enjoy the new sensational Fatalities.

As early as October, the movie Mortal Kombat II will be released, where the fighters are back for a new edition of the highly lethal tournament. The first film was a decent success, although fans really hated the main character Cole Young who was created for the movie.

As Warner Bros. Pictures has now released a new poster for the movie, which clearly parodies Mission Impossible and old action flicks, comments are pouring in from people who want Cole to disappear right out of the opening credits so he can't taint this movie as well. Whether that happens remains to be seen when the movie premieres on October 25 - but at least test audiences reportedly loves it.

In the meantime, you can find the new poster below. What do you think of it and the movie?