Check out the new Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection trailer

Sony wasn't the only one hosting an event on Wednesday; Capcom also had a lot to show off ahead of Tokyo Game Show, including a new trailer for Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection.

It was shown during Nintendo Direct last week, but now more of its content has been revealed. Apparently, this includes a high-resolution filter for a fresher look, an extensive gallery with over a thousand images, and a music player (which also includes newly recorded songs) - and much more. In addition, this time there will be an online mode with both more friendly matches and a more prestigious ranked mode.

Here are all the titles included in the collection:



Mega Man Star Force Pegasus



Mega Man Star Force Leo



Mega Man Star Force Dragon



Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja



Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian



Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace



Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker



Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will be released next year on an unspecified date for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Check out the new trailer below.