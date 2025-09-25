Gamereactor

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Check out the new Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection trailer

This is a type of Mega Man games that differs a whole lot from what we are used to.

Sony wasn't the only one hosting an event on Wednesday; Capcom also had a lot to show off ahead of Tokyo Game Show, including a new trailer for Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection.

It was shown during Nintendo Direct last week, but now more of its content has been revealed. Apparently, this includes a high-resolution filter for a fresher look, an extensive gallery with over a thousand images, and a music player (which also includes newly recorded songs) - and much more. In addition, this time there will be an online mode with both more friendly matches and a more prestigious ranked mode.

Here are all the titles included in the collection:


  • Mega Man Star Force Pegasus

  • Mega Man Star Force Leo

  • Mega Man Star Force Dragon

  • Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Ninja

  • Mega Man Star Force 2 Zerker x Saurian

  • Mega Man Star Force 3 Black Ace

  • Mega Man Star Force 3 Red Joker

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will be released next year on an unspecified date for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Check out the new trailer below.

