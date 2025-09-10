Check out the new McLaren 750S JC96 special edition To celebrate the 1996 dominant win in the Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, heres come the McLaren JC96...

HQ The 1996 Japan Grand Touring Car Championship was a landslide victory for McLaren and their Gordon Murray-designed F1 hypercar, something the British manufacturer is now celebrating with a special edition of the 750S that will only be released in Japan. This special edition carries the High Downforce Kit aerodynamics from the MSO version of the 750S and will be sold (in Japan) as both a coupe and a spider. Inside, it's the same stuff as the regular one, though. A four-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 740 horsepower and does 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds. It sure is pretty!