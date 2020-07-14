Check out the new LEGO Nintendo NES

You're watching Advertisements

The collaboration between Nintendo and the popular Danish brick builderswill be extended with an extraordinary new kit that will appeal to all nostalgic console fans out there. Yup, we're talking about the new LEGO Nintendo NES.

Revealed through a short trailer that you can see above, the LEGO Nintendo NES set is expected to launch on August 1 (together with LEGO Super Mario) at the price of £209.99 / 229.99 euros. The new set allows you to build the console, a joypad, the Super Mario Bros cartridge and an old cathode ray tube (CRT) TV screen.

In short, it's a real dive into a world of nostalgia that will no doubt appeal to those who were born around the '70s and '80s and who owned a Nintendo NES console that time .... as well as those who are simply LEGO fans and any build will do!