Check out the new HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Keyboard

Good luck getting your hands on a HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as the popular 60% sized keyboard has proven popular and is currently sold out via official channels. If you want to see what all the fuss is about, then you're in luck as Dóri takes a closer look in the Quick Look preview above, wherein we show off the various features included in this collaboration between HyperX and Ducky.