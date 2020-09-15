Cookies

news
Wasteland 3

Check out the new HQ for inXile Entertainment

The studio's swanky new pad even has a giant vault in its meeting room. What secrets could be lurking inside?

inXile Entertainment was something of an indie RPG developer and the head of the studio, Brian Fargo, publicly said that he was planning to retire after the release of Wasteland 3. How things have changed since then.

inXile Entertainment was bought by Microsoft back in 2018, and Brian Fargo has been the probably most outspokenly positive person about this deal amongst all-new Xbox Game Studios members. He has already canceled his retirement and the studio has grown significantly and has now also moved to a new office.

Brian Fargo has shared a couple of images from this new building, which is dimensioned for even further growth of inXile Entertainment. Do you think this looks like a nice place to develop future RPG's from (oh, and Fargo adds that the vault door in the conference room is just decoration, so don't plan any heists)?

