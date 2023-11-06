Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gran Turismo 7

Check out the new Gran Turismo 7 opening movie

The Spec II update added more than just gameplay related content.

Gran Turismo 7 got a major update last week which added new content and improvements to pretty much every part of the game. As we wrote about, this included "new cars, tracks, world circuits, licences to earn, Cafe menus to complete, Scapes to enjoy, multiplayer features such as split-screen with up to four players, tons of bug fixes, a new GT menu, broader photo options, additional GT Auto customisation choices, and more".

One of the things in the "and more"-category, is a new opening movie, giving the game a sense of freshness. Sony and Polyphony Digital have now released it as a video which you can check out below. Is it time to return to this PlayStation exclusive title for some racing, perhaps?

Gran Turismo 7

