Goku Ultra Instinct is the second character to join Dragon Ball FighterZ through Pass 3, and the character will arrive on May 22 following the launch of Kefla. Goku Ultra Instinct can be acquired individually for €4,99 or as part of the €19,99 Pass 3, that includes three other unannounced characters.

Bandai Namco has also released a new trailer showing Goku Ultra Instinct completely destroying the almighty Jiren.