Check out the new Dr. Wily track coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

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As you may know, Mega Man is coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds on March 25, and since he's a third-party character, he costs some cash (he is included with the Season Pass but can be purchased separately), unlike Sega's own guest characters, which are all free.

Just like with all other premium characters, you get a lot for your money, since in addition to Mega Man, the package also includes Proto Man and the vehicle Rush Roadster - and you even get a new track thrown in. It's based on Dr. Wily's Castle, and as you might guess, it's accompanied by the super-iconic theme from the Dr. Wily stage in Mega Man 2, which has been given a fresh remix here.

If you want to hear what the Dr. Wily music sounds like in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds and check out the track with all its fan service, Sega and Capcom have now unveiled it. Check out the video below and for heaven's sake, don't forget to turn up the volume.